Mumbai’s date with monsoon delayed, to arrive after June 19

Mumbai: Mumbaikars will have to wait for a few more days for the rains to arrive. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said monsoon will reach the city only after June 19. Experts said the absence of south-westerly winds blowing towards the city carrying moisture was yet to happen.

“Monsoon usually takes time to settle down. The rains would begin moderately once the south-westerly winds blow into the city. This will at least take four days,” an IMD official said.

The IMD has predicted a few spells of rains in some areas of the city in the next four days. According to weathermen, monsoon will first reach Vidharbha region after a weather system forms in that area. “It will start raining in the city only after it starts pouring in eastern Maharashtra,” an official said.

The head of IMD’s long-range forecast D.S. Pai said heavy rains earlier this week had resulted from a weather depression a few days ago. “But now, it has weakened. So, the monsoon flow has gone to the northeast and is slackening,” he said.

The country received 3.9 mm of rain today, 25% below the normal weighted average of 5.2 mm, the weather forecaster said on Wednesday.