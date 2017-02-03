Mumbai:Link Road stall owners shut shop as part of silent protest

Mumbai: Since the last three days, the Bandra-Khar Linking Road stall owners have shut their shops as part of silent protest towards the constant interference by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Residents and locals have been questioning this closure as stall owners have been constantly protesting outside their stalls, BMC ward office and Khar police station.

Frequent customers who visit the Linking Road hoping to shop for some clothes and footwear expressed their discontent when they found the stalls shut. A customer said, “I visit this area often but I was shocked to see the situation. This place gets a bit congested in the evening but it is a shopping hub so I hope everything will be back to normal.”

The residents of the area said, “Traffic congestion is a major issue in this area so the civic authorities should have specific provisions for the stall owners in order to ensure smooth flow of pedestrians and traffic.” This area consists of over 187 licensed stalls that have encroached on the footpath at Linking Road. The BMC wants to shift them as part of its development plan to make the pathway pedestrian-friendly and ease the traffic congestion.

The BMC demolished 14 licensed stalls and six pitches last week without a legal notice. This demolition resulted in constant protests. Over 250 stall owners and workers have been protesting outside Khar police station since Monday demanding the police to file an FIR (First Information Report).

The stall owners are demanding clarity from the civic authorities for they do not want to live in fear.

The stall owners said, “We do not know when the BMC will come and destroy our stalls, thus we live in constant fear. We are willing to shift but the BMC should get the necessary licenses in place and tell us their plan.”