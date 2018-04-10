Mumbaikars will have to wait more for crocodile park in Powai, as project gets delayed due to Metro-6 work

The proposed crocodile park in Powai Lake has been postponed and Mumbaikars will have to wait for a little longer. The crocodile park project has been affected due to ongoing Metro-6 work.

According to a report in Asian Age, the tenders to develop a basking area for crocodiles in the lake has been put on hold by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) due to Metro-6 work. The BMC which has taken the Powai lake conservation project. For it, the civic body’s water supply and sewage project departments have issued tenders to install the aeration and monitoring system for water quality improvement and to divert the sewage water from the lake respectively.

A senior civic official told the leading daily, “In the meeting held on the development of a separate park for the crocodiles, it was decided that a basking area for crocodiles should be developed instead of a park. However, these works are likely to be affected by Mumbai Metro-6 works. Hence, their tenders have been kept on hold.”