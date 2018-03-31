Mumbaikars to have cool travelling experience this summer

Mumbai: The local train commuters can now look forward to a cooler summer as the railway ministry will introduce new air-conditioned (AC) coaches. Now, 70 local trains will have three AC compartments. A senior railway official said these coaches will be segregated into ladies and general compartments and will run on both Central and Western Railways in the year 2019. “We are planning to have 70 local trains which will be fitted with three AC coaches. Each of these will have a first class, second and a ladies coach,” said Piyush Goyal, Railway Minister at the flag off the inaugural run of the extension Harbour line services.

A senior railway official said in the existing 12-car-trains, three ordinary coaches will be replaced with the AC compartments. “The decision has been taken because the existing 12 car AC train does not have much in demand,” said an official.

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) official said the estimated cost for each AC train is nearly Rs 60 crore. “It will take 12-15 months to manufacture the AC trains,” said official. He further added that according to the proposed plan, each 12-car fully AC local could be split into four parts. “The first three coaches, including the cabin of the motormen will be air conditioned. The rest of the nine coaches will be attached as always,” said official.

Currently, there is only one AC local train. Most of the commuters said if such things happen it will good for all the passengers who wished to travel in AC but could not travel due to the higher ticket price. “It will be good if AC coaches will be attached to other local trains as it is the existing AC local is not in demand,” said Muddasar Pinjiri, a resident of Jogeshwari.