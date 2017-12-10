Mumbaikars to get new mode of transport by 2019: Seaplane

Mumbai : By 2019, Mumbaikars will be able to travel by a new mode of transport, ‘seaplane’ which is equipped with a feature of landing on both water and land. This announcement was made by Union minister of Road and Transport, Nitin Gadkari who was in the city for the trial run of the seaplane.

On Saturday, the first seaplane trial was undertaken after it took off from city airport and landed in the water at Girgaum Chowpatty. This sea plane is a 14-seater amphibious plane which is set to be launched in order to provide air connectivity to smaller towns and cities in India.

The aviation officials confirmed that places of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, regions in North East, Andamans, Lakshadweep and other coastal areas are being evaluated for the plane operations.

Gadkari expressed his willingness to construct floating jetties which would be necessary to initiate the operations of this mode of transport.

“We have already initiated at least three projects multi-modal projects involving inland waterways in Mumbai. In terms of infrastructure for the sea plane, there is need to construct a water port for easy access to both land and water,” said Gadkari.

The safety rules and regulations will be incorporated from the companies who run the seaplane currently in Vancouver in Canada.

“We are awaiting for the private investors to express their interest to bring the sea plane operations in the city. Once we receive a favourable response, the floating jetties would be constructed after conducting meetings with the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB),” added Gadkari.

This plane can land in reservoirs and ponds and a minimum of 300 meters of land is required which would allow it to run on land. It also has the capacity to use for emergency evacuations and tourism purpose. “It will also help in boosting tourism as it will connect small town cities. The final routes and the cost of travel by this mode of transport is yet to be evaluated by the aviation officials,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet.

The sea plane trial was conducted in association with Setouchi Holdings company in Japan and Spicejet airlines. This was the second phase of trials conducted for the sea plane. During the first phase, the trials were conducted in Nagpur and Guwati.