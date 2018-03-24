Mumbaikars stay indoors this Sunday: CR plans 8-hour special block; WR to have 5-hour mega block

On Sunday, commuters are set to face problems as both Central and Western Railways have planned mega blocks. The Central Railway (CR) has planned an 8-hour special block on the Harbour and Trans-harbour line and Western Railway (WR) will also implement a 5-hour mega block.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, CR has planned mega block for yard modelling at Nerul station and a regular mega block for maintenance work between Kalyan and Thane stations. And Western Railway has planned this mega block to carry out maintenance work between Borivali and Bhayandar stations. According to a statement issued by CR, which said the special block will start at 10 am and end by 6 pm, the block will be implemented between Vashi and Belapur stations on the Harbour line and Turbhe and Nerul stations on the Trans-harbour line.

The CR will also carry out the regular mega block to carry out maintenance between 11.20 am and 4.20 pm on slow lines between Kalyan-Thane stations. “Up slow line services will not be available at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra and Kalva stations. Passengers of these stations are permitted to travel via Thane, Diva, Dombivali, and Kalyan on their valid season/card tickets during the block period,” CR said in its statement.

The Western Railway has planned a mega block from 11.00 am to 3 pm on Sunday. The mega block will be between Borivali and Bhayandar stations. In its statement, WR said during the mega block all slow trains will be diverted to the fast line.