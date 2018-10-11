Mumbaikars please note! Sion Circle flyover to remain closed till December

Known to be one of the busiest routes in Mumbai, the Sion Circle flyover will remain shut for around two months. The Sion Circle flyover connects Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and Pune.

According to Mumbai Live, the flyover will remain closed for more than 100 days. A Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) official told the leading news portal that the route will be kept sealed till December. The flyover was recently audited during which it was found that bridge bearings and joints needed to be repaired. The MSRDC has decided to begin the work and has accordingly drafted a plan for the repair work and revealed the estimated time for the work.

The official further added that the traffic had to be shut down as repair work could not be conducted while the transportation was still ongoing on the flyover. So, in order to carry out repair work, the State Transport Department and MSRDC jointly decided to shut the flyover. In the meanwhile, during the closure of flyover, the traffic arriving from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) will be diverted at Sion Circle.