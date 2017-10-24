Mumbaikars more prone to mental illness than others

Mumbai: In the first report of its kind prepared by the Central government, Mumbaikars have been found to be suffering more from mental illness than their counterparts elsewhere in the country.

The report has also revealed that Mumbai has the highest number of people who require psychiatric treatment on Out Patient Department basis.

According to psychiatrists, this is largely owing to excessive usage of internet, break down of interpersonal communication lines, and changes in lifestyle.

According to the report prepared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family, within the six month period under survey, from April 2017 to September 2017, a maximum number of people who required treatment for mental illness were from Mumbai (38, 588), followed by Kolkata and Bangalore. The report also revealed that Maharashtra ranks second among states with cases of mental illness.

Doctors said that earlier more cases were related to depression and anxiety. “Now we are getting more cases of people addicted to internet and the social media. Such disorders are seen in school children,” said Dr Yusuf Matcheswala, Head of Psychiatry Department, JJ hospital.

He further adds that earlier they would get mostly elderly or middle-aged patients, but now they get teenagers. Nowadays people have created their own cloistered world in which they have stopped interacting with each other, which leads to mental illness. “We mostly get patients of schizophrenia, depression and hypertension. The main reason of mental illness is that people have become insular: they do not talk or share anything with their family, friends or colleagues,” said Dr Bharat DU, a psychiatrist.

The experts FPJ talked with said they are coming across patients with new mental disorders.

“Youngsters are more prone to internet use, due to which they suffer from anxiety and stress. This manifests in Facebook depression, cyberbullying, and online gaming addiction,” said Dr Sagar Mundada, a psychiatrist.

Another lot of patients are addicted to drugs.

Trolling on social media also subjects many to mental trauma, said experts who are increasingly reporting cases of cyberbullying.

AREAS OF CONCERN

Work load

Less sleep

Constant noise

Deadlines at workplace

Family issues

Excessive use of Internet

Social Media

INCIDENCE IN 3 METROS

Mumbai: 38,588

Kolkata: 27,394

Bangalore: 24,348