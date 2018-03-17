Mumbaikars get 25 new AC hybrid buses

Mumbai: The Mumbaikars can now travel in the environmental friendly hybrid electric buses from Friday onwards. At least 25 of these air-conditioned hybrid buses were launched by Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis on the same day.

These buses were procured by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) from Tata Motors Company. These buses are being operated by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). The hybrid buses will operate on four routes which would originate from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). These buses will make to and fro journey from BKC to Borivali station east, Hiranandani (Thane), Maharana Pratap Chowk in Mulund and Jalwayu Vihar in Kharghar.

While launching these transport facilities, Fadnavis said, “ We would strive hard to introduce more such services. This would encourage people to take public transport and avoid private vehicles.” Fadnavis also added that facilities of Wi-Fi, USB connection and FM radio would help attract more people to travel from these environmental friendly buses and keep the environment pollution free as these are run on chargable electric batteries.

There would be five trips of these buses every fifteen minutes from Boriwali starting 7:30am. There will be four trips each starting the same time from Thane, Mulund and Kharghar,” said an MMRDA official.

The fare on these routes will range between Rs 63 to Rs 110. The officials also said that the buses reaching BKC in the morning would then ply locally to and fro between Bandra Terminus and Kurla railway station (west). The fare on local routes would vary between Rs16 and Rs 26.

“In the evening, these buses would travel back to their destination routes in Boriwali, Thane, Mulund and Kharghar,” added the official. The point to point services from Boriwali, Thane, Mulund and Kharghar would begin from Monday onwards.