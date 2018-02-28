Mumbaikars celebrate the ‘Marathi Bhasha Divas’ with great gusto

Mumbai: Mumbaikars celebrated the ‘Marathi Bhasha Divas’ with great gusto as there were events and programs galore across the city to empower the language and the rich culture and literature it holds. In an official function held at Vidhan Bhavan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis handed over the land for erecting state’s first ‘Marathi University’ in Bandra to Granthali publishing house. “All litterateurs have urged to make Marathi as a ‘Gyaan Bhasha’ (literary language). And their words must be paid heed to by the government, and it will definitely take such role in this regard,” Fadnavis said.

Bhartiya Janata Party Mumbai president Ashish Shelar, cultural affairs and education minister Vinod Tawde, Granthali publication house’s head and trustee, among others were also present at the event. The city celebrated the day with a variety of several functions. While there was ‘Misal Mahotsav’ in some places where they were offered the quintessential Marathi delicacy ‘Misal Pav’ from across Maharashtra, some places had organised folk Marathi songs and dance concerts in small areas to cultivate local talent.

“It is a way of offering the young talent a platform where they can showcase their skills and get the much-needed boost,” said Shivaji Khairnar, a Jogeshwari resident who had organised a talent show in the area. A rather unique celebration was also seen at Parel where a 50-feet rangoli was drawn in the premises of a school. “It took around 200 kilos of rangoli colours and 23 hours to make the huge rangoli. It is dedicated to the ace poet ‘Kusumagraj’ who is the doyen of Marathi literature,” said a member of Rangresha Rangoli Group.

February 27 coincides with the birth anniversary of noted Marathi poet and writer VV Shirwadkar, popularly known by his pen name ‘Kusumagraj’ and so the day is celebrated as the ‘Marathi Language Day’.