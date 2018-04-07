Mumbaikars brace yourselves for more traffic woes as MSRDC will shut Sion flyover for repair works

Mumbaikars who frequently travel on Eastern Express Highway—between Sion and Dadar– will have to face worse traffic jams next month as Maharastra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has planned to start repair works of Sion flyover, due to which the flyover will shut down.

MSRDC has planned the repairing early so that they can complete much of the repairs of flyover bearings, and remaining work can be completed after the monsoon. M Wadkar, executive engineer of MSRDC told Mid-Day, “A report prepared by the Civil Engineering Department of IIT-B had suggested that we carry out repairs on the flyover bearings. We are expecting to start in the first or second week of May. We will fix as many bearings as we can before the monsoon when the bridge will be thrown open for traffic; once the rains are over, the remaining work will be completed.”

MSRDC will be spending Rs 4.59 crore on the repair work, for which the agency on April 4 had invited tenders for this repair work. MSRDC has will give six months including the monsoon season to complete the work to whoever wins the contract.