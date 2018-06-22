Mumbaikars brace yourself as only 50 days of water stock left

Mumbai: Citizens can heave a sigh of relief despite the delayed monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not yet announced a water cut. The city has only 50 days’ worth of water stock. As of June 18, the seven lakes that provide water to Mumbai only had 14.87 per cent of water left. Mumbai gets water from Vihar, Tulsi, Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar.

The city requires 4,200 million litres of water daily (MLD), of which the BMC supplies 3,800 MLD. The water stock on Monday was 2,15,157 million litres, compared to 2,70,828 million litres on June 18 last year. To ensure there are no water cuts, at the end of monsoon every year, the city must have 14.47 lakh million litres of water.

“Rainfall predictions show that we could get rains over the weekend or early next week. So as of now, there is no plan to impose water cuts. We will take stock of the situation in the next couple of days. We hope rains will improve the water stock. Last week, almost all seven lakes received 40mm of rain,” said a senior civic official from the hydraulic department.

Last year, the monsoon exceeded expectations, with the city receiving 2,943mm of rain, 119% of its annual average. In June 2016, the water level in the lakes was 1,05,531 million litres, which resulted in citizens enduring a 20% cut in water supply.