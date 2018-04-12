Mumbaikars, be ready to pay more for BEST buses from today

From today, BEST bus commuters will have to pay more for using the services, as Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has given its final nod for a fare hike. According to a report by Mid-Day, the fare for a shorter distance (0-4km) will remain same.

The BEST has hiked fares for above 4 km journey, like for 6 km, which earlier cost Rs 14, has been increased to Rs 15. The fares for 8 km have been increased from Rs 16 to Rs 18. The BEST has also increased the fares for air-conditioned buses which will go up by Rs 5. This also includes the newly-launched AC hybrid electric buses that cater to office goers from Borivali, Thane, Mulund, and Kharghar to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The fares for air-conditioned buses have been increased from Rs 15 to Rs 20, and AC fares on the circular routes within BKC will also go up. The BEST has also hiked the price of daily bus pass from Rs 70 to Rs 90 for routes within the island city, and daily bus pass for suburbs. A minimum fare hike of Rs 10 will come into effect.