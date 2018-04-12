Mumbaikars, be ready to pay more for BEST buses from today
From today, BEST bus commuters will have to pay more for using the services, as Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has given its final nod for a fare hike. According to a report by Mid-Day, the fare for a shorter distance (0-4km) will remain same.
The BEST has hiked fares for above 4 km journey, like for 6 km, which earlier cost Rs 14, has been increased to Rs 15. The fares for 8 km have been increased from Rs 16 to Rs 18. The BEST has also increased the fares for air-conditioned buses which will go up by Rs 5. This also includes the newly-launched AC hybrid electric buses that cater to office goers from Borivali, Thane, Mulund, and Kharghar to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
The fares for air-conditioned buses have been increased from Rs 15 to Rs 20, and AC fares on the circular routes within BKC will also go up. The BEST has also hiked the price of daily bus pass from Rs 70 to Rs 90 for routes within the island city, and daily bus pass for suburbs. A minimum fare hike of Rs 10 will come into effect.
JUST ARRIVED
- Mumbaikars, be ready to pay more for BEST buses from today
- Unnao rape victim had filed false case earlier, says BJP MLA Surendra Singh
- IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings’ home matches shifted to Pune
- This is where Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka feature in the list of World’s Most Admired Women of 2018
- Family Time with Kapil Sharma’ put on hold, but comedian ‘knows what he’s doing
EDITOR’S PICK
Parliament washout: Fasting for what?
It is rather odd that the Prime Minister and his ministerial colleagues should be sitting on a day-long fast to…
Unnao rape case: The Unnao challenge for Yogi Adityanath Sarkar
The BJP is in danger of going the Congress way. In fact, some will say it already has. Corruption and…
Is India emerging as aircraft repair hub?
Last month, the government announced that it had appointed the consultancy firm EY as the transaction advisor for Air India’s…
The arithmetic of population logic
A vote in the great state of Uttar Pradesh carries less weight in a general election than a vote in…
Cauvery dispute: Endless water Wars
The Centre’s reluctance to set up a separate authority to distribute Cauvery waters among Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry…