Mumbaikar set to lose another plot to private builder in Goregaon

Mumbai: Mumbaikar once again set to lose another 1,097.40 square metres of prime plot area reserved for Play-Ground (PG) and road development demarcate in Development Plan 2034 due to the lethargy and apathy of the civic legal department officials. The plot is situated near Goregaon railway station. The civic administration on Tuesday tabled a proposal in Improvements Committee to remove the PG reservation from the plot after Bombay High Court orders. However, the ruling party Shiv Sena along with other party leaders slammed the civic officials for their inability to protect the reservation of the plot favoring builders and stalled the proposal.

Bala (Anant) Nar Chairman and Sena party corporator accused BMC of their inefficiency. Nar said, “Though BMC paid Rs 2.79 crore out of Rs 14 crore to the land acquisition officer as per ready reckoner rate timely for the land, but later in the year 2008 builder Devikinand Gupta approached Bombay High Court (HC) and requested to change the reservation of the plot from PG to development. As the BMC advocates failed to represent properly in court, the set reservation of the plot was removed and the order came in favour of the builder.”

He added its only because of high handedness between BMC legal department officials and builders the open plots are being lost to the land sharks. Therefore, a high-level inquiry should be held pertaining to open plots of Mumbai. In addition, if the BMC cannot continue the PG reservation after HC orders then they should put a parking lot reservation over there. The plot is just near to Goregaon railway station, therefore, if parking is allowed it will help to resolve parking menace, said Nar.