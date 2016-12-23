Mumbai: Zarina files contempt plea against Rabiya

Mumbai: In what can spell more trouble to Rabiya Khan, actress Zarina Wahab has filed a contempt of court petition against her in the Bombay High Court.

Zarina, the mother of Sooraj Pancholi, accused of abetting the suicide of his actress-girlfriend Jiah Khan, has contended that Rabiya has flouted the HC’s orders and has acted contrary to her own undertaking.

In her petition filed through her advocate Prashant Patil, Zarina has stated that the HC had in July 2015 directed Rabiya (after recording her counsel’s statement) not to publish or speak anything against the Pancholi family.

The petition states, “In spite of making a statement the contemnor (Rabiya) has ‘wilfully’ acted contrary to the same and has been making/publishing defamatory allegations and statements.”

“The contemnor has been indulging in passing lewd remarks and using foul and abusing language against the petitioners (Zarina, her husband Aditya and their daughter) defaming the reputation and goodwill of their family,” the petition further reads.