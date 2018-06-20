Mumbai: Zakir Naik’s plea against NIA charge sheet rejected

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) president and preacher Zakir Naik challenging National Investigation Agency (NIA) charge sheet filed against him.

The court also did not entertain his request to issue directions to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to revoke suspension of his passport.

The Bombay High Court observed that relief can’t be given to Naik as he has not cooperated with the investigating agencies, and is a proclaimed offender.

Earlier in March, the Indian government sought Naik’s extradition from Malaysia accusing him of inciting youth to take up jihad.

At present, India is waiting for Malaysia’s response on the extradition of Naik. There were reports that Naik had been given permanent residency in Malaysia.

Earlier in 2017, the NIA filed a charge sheet against Naik in a special court in Mumbai.