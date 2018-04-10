Mumbai: Zakir Naik seeks ‘status’ of probe against him by ED

Mumbai: Fugitive televangelist Zakir Naik on Monday approached the Bombay High Court seeking the ‘status’ of the investigations initiated against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Naik is facing probe by multiple agencies after his ‘sermons’ on his Peace TV were cited as a reason by Bangladesh for an attack in Dhaka which left 22 people dead. Naik’s NGO — Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) — has also been declared unlawful since 2016 and is being probed by the ED over allegations of money laundering to the tune of more than Rs 18 crore.

Aggrieved by the same, Naik, who has been evading his arrest and has allegedly fled to Malaysia, has now approached a division bench of Justice Rajendra Savant and Justice Sarang Kotwal. He has urged the judges to direct the ED to hand over the case papers pertaining to the complaint filed by the agency against him. He has also sought a direction to the agency not to arrest him and instead probe him through video-conferencing. Naik cited the ‘revocation’ of his passport as a reason for his failure to come to India and join the investigations.

The ED, on the other hand, opposed Naik’s petition through its counsel Hiten Venegaonkar. The matter has been adjourned for two weeks.