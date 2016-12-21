Mumbai: Yugpurush captivates Opera House

Mumbai: After its stellar impact and stupendous success in Gujarati, ‘Yugpurush- Mahatma ke Mahatma’ play was held on Sunday at Royal Opera house on Mumbai. The newly refurbished and iconic Royal Opera House in Mumbai witnessed the convergence of history and heritage, culture and spirituality.

Yugpurush highlighted the values of expanding ones capacity to love and give selflessly, respecting diversity, supporting truth, fostering trust, and building lasting communities. While reviving India’s cultural ethos, it brought to the fore a powerful experience of looking within, upholding truth and fearlessness, as well as transforming character and consciousness.

The audiences observed an unfolding of history with rapturous attention, responding to every scene and noteworthy dialogue with applause, sighs and even deep penetrating silence.