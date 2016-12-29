Mumbai: Youth’s body found a week after fire in Byculla

Mumbai: A dead body of a 22-year-old boy was found in the toilet area of a structure which was gutted into the fire that broke out week ago in Badalpura Madanpura chawl, Byculla. Though the body has been identified by the local residents in the area are alarmed at the inept attitude of the fire officials for not being able to trace the body in a week long search operation.

The body has been identified as Javed Shaikh (22), he was the worker in the leather factory which gutted in the fire and when this fire broke out at that time he was in the toilet.

While speaking to Free Press Journal, Amjad Ansari, resident of Byculla said the fire brigade staff had failed to pull out the body, while it was the police who found it.

“Two policemen came to search after the reports were submitted by the fire brigade team regarding the cause and extent of damage. There was no mention of any missing person. During the search operations they found a 22-year old dead body in the toilet block of the manufacturing unit which was gutted in the fire.

“We found a body in the toilet room which was the leather factory and the owner of the factory was out of town. We could locate the body because the pungent smell was coming from the room and body was shrunken,” said Pravin Kumar Padwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

The official from fire department covered himself by saying they had conducted a thorough search operation and blamed local residents for not informing them that any person lived there. Sayed Manjrekar, the Deputy Fire Officer said, “During search operation the local people of that area told our team that no one lived in that structure where the deceased has now been found. We had carried out a thorough search operation. Moreover, no missing report was filed at the any police station.”

The body of the deceased was taken to Nair hospital for autopsy and further investigation is been carried out by the police.

Almost 60 structures were gutted in the fire, including several manufacturing units of shoes and bags, scraps and residential structures. Moreover, at the time only a fire-fighter had sustained injury in the blaze and a 19-year-old girl also suffered from smoke inhalation which was reported.