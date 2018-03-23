Mumbai: Youth on motorcycle steals woman’s expensive necklace in Vile Parle

Mumbai: A 48-year-old woman was robbed of her expensive necklace by motorcycle-borne youth in Andheri (west). The victim Anita Sharma, resident of Vile Parle (east), was returning from Malad where she had gone to attend a function with her friends on Saturday night when the youth snatched her necklace worth Rs. 2 lakh.

“After attending function in Malad, we hired an Ola cab to return home. Since I had to attend another function in Andheri, so my friends dropped me near Bisleri junction and started to walk to the function venue. Two youths, wearing helmets, came near me and snatched my necklace and sped away. My cell phone and handbag slipped away from my hands and I lost my balance and fell down on the road,” Sharma recalled.

The mob gathered hearing Sharma’s scream for help but the duo had vanished in the dark. One of the onlookers called police control room and a team from Andheri police station reached on the spot. Sharma was taken to nearby Cooper hospital as her neck was bruised in the incident.

“For few minutes I could not understand what has happened to me. My blood pressure was also very high after the incident. All the medical reports are kept with police,” she said. Andheri police have registered case against unknown persons and have initiated probe, but no concrete result has come so far. Sharma and her husband Rajesh have been constantly following up the case and are unhappy with the police response.

“The police officers are saying that the CCTV cameras installed at crime scene are not functioning,” said victim’s husband Rajesh.

One of the officers privy to investigation told the Free Press Journal that till now nearly two dozen CCTV footages have been scrutinised but the image of motorcycle-borne youth is not clear. “We are scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras installed near crime scene and also the route the snatchers took to escape,” the officer said.