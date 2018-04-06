Mumbai: Youth murders bar girl at Andheri’s foot over bridge over one-sided relationship
Mumbai: A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death by an ex-boyfriend at Andheri station foot-over-bridge near Farooqiya masjid at Swami Vivekanand road on Wednesday night. The accused was in a one-side love with the lady. The incident occurred at 10.30 pm on Wednesday night.
Anna Bibi Amir Shaikh who was working as a waitress at a bar and restaurant at Andheri was walking on the west side of the foot over bridge at Andheri to return home, when the arrested accused Kismet Shaikh (20), who was in a one side relationship with the lady was following her.
Kismet approached her and slit her neck and stabbed her four times with a knife . After stabbing the lady who was bleeding profusely, Kismet tried to run away from the spot, but an eye-witness chased him on the foot- over bridge and handed him over to the DN Nagar police under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred. Anna was rushed to Cooper hospital but was declared dead before admission. The body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem. Anna Bibi was married and has two children.