Mumbai: Youth dies in mishap near Airoli bridge, sister critical

Mumbai: A 22-year-old youth died and his sister seriously injured in an accident near Airoli bridge on Thursday morning. This accident occurred after the siblings were returning home after greeting their father on Dussehra. The over-speeding biker lost his control and hit a divider. With the impact of the crash, they were thrown off the bike.

The deceased identified as Pratik Surendra Londhe (22). Pratik and his sister Pranali (20) had visited Govandi to greet their father Surendra at his residence at Gautam Nagar in Govandi. After meeting their father and relatives, Pratik and Pranali headed towards Dombivili to their residence. Pratik lost control over the bike a few metres away from the Airoli bridge and fell on the pavement.

Police rushed Pratik to Fortis Hospital, Mulund, where he was declared dead on arrival. Pranali has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the same hospital. She has sustained injuries on her head and limbs. Their parents have been living separately. Pratik and Pranali had been living with their mother Sonali, at Dombivali. Their father resides at Gautam Nagar, Govandi. Pratik was a student of Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) at Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga.

The investigating officer from Vikhroli police station, Shivraj Gawli said, “The Londhe family is going through a very difficult time. The parents are in a state of shock. We have not yet been able to record their statements as yet. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on Thursday.”

An FIR has been registered for causing death by negligence (Section 304(A)), causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (Section 338) and rash driving or riding on a public way (Section 279) of the Indian Penal Code.