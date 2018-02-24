Mumbai: Youth arrested for possession of revolver and threatening his father with it

Mumbai: A 21-year-old history-sheeter has been arrested for possession of a country-made revolver and threatening his father with it, after his father reprimanded him for staying outdoors till late night.

Arifeen Sayyed was spotted by Nagpada police during patrolling at Kamathipura on Thursday early morning.The police asked him to stop. However, panicked Arifen tried to escape. The police chased Arifeen and immediately arrested him. Arifeen, who was arrested earlier for theft and chain-snatching incidents, fumbled and made excuses for being out of the house at such a late hour. It further raised suspicion of the police and they physically checked him. A revolver was found inside Arifeen’s trouser pocket.

During the investigations, it was revealed, Arifeen’s father, Anwar, who works as a ward boy at Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy hospital, had beaten him for staying outdoors with friends till late at night. In a fit of rage, Arifeen had pulled out a revolver and aimed at Anwar and threatening him after which he left his home.