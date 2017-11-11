Mumbai: Young farmer from Osmanabad district threatens to jump off from Mantralaya

Mumbai: Dyaneshwar Salve, a young farmer from Osmanabad district and the only son, harassed by the system, in a disappointed mood reached Mantralaya, climbed one parapet wall of the seventh floor of annex building in Mantralaya and attempt to commit suicide.

The drama went on for almost two hours. Hundreds of employees gathered under the building and tried to catch the live show of suicide drama. On the other hand, ministers, government and police officials and staff of fire brigade were diplomatically tackling the situation to save the youth. But, R D Shinde, additional police commissioner (protection), was the hero of the drama, who turned the disaster and saved the image of the state government.

Salve was disappointed with the rate given by the traders to soybean produced by him on his 13-acre land at Masal Khurd village in Tuljapur tehsil. He came to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Pandurang Fundkar, agriculture minister. Unfortunately, both were outside Mumbai. Frustrated Salve climbed on the parapet wall and announced that he would commit suicide.

Suddenly, a number of government employees working in Mantralaya gathered under the annex building and tried to shoot and catch photos of Salve. Firemen brought balloons and mats to catch the youth if he jumped from the seventh floor. Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer, deputy commissioner of police Sharma, Dr Ranjeet Patil, minister of state for home and Vinod Tawde, minister for school education, Deepak Kesarkar, minister of state for home, Brijesh Singh, director general of department of information and public relations tried to convince him.

Finally, Adl CP Shine took charge of the situation, offered him drinking water which he took and also listed his demands. Salve said he wants to implement recommendations of Swaminathan Commission, cotton and soybean and case of attempt to suicide should not be registered against him. All demands were agreed and given to him with a signature of minister Tawde. So, he got back inside the building.