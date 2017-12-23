Mumbai: Yogi Adityanath tells entrepreneurs, UP is fit for investment

Mumbai: Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2018 in Mumbai, Adityanath highlighted the need for efficient law and order.

“For any state to develop and attract investment, there has to be good law and order, whereby the investors as assured of their safety,” said Adityanath, the chief minister of of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

From the UP minister of Industrial Development to CM Adiyanath. All reiterated Law and order was important to UP, to fend off the misconception regarding this state, in order to attract more investors. He admitted the condition in UP earlier was not conducive, hinting, conditions under former chief minister Akhilesh Sharma were not good for investment and reassured the situation is changing slowly.

Further stressing on the issue, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said there were two major concern of the state before 2017- lawlessness and too much of Red Tapism. He added they are trying to tackle with both to provide an amicable environment to investors.

Emphasising on the ease of doing business, Adityanath said, “Earlier, one file of proposal would go through 56 tables, now we are working towards a single window system.” Adityanath also called on the investors to take part in the investor summit being organised in the state in the month of February.

“A favourable environment for business is being witnessed in the Uttar Pradesh and we want to take advantage of it,” he said. Adding, “We started working with a team spirit and were able to witness a major change within a short span of time.”

Adityanath said that with the growing interest of the world and the nation to invest in the state would provide ample amount of employment opportunity to youths.

On being asked of his successful rate of being a star orator in the rallies in Karnataka and Gujarat, Adityanath said, “I am a loyal party worker, I go and speak wherever I am sent.”