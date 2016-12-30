Mumbai: Worms in idlis, nurses at Bhagwati seek action

Hospital sources said the incident occurred at around 7 am when the nurses were served breakfast in their canteen.

Mumbai: Nurses from Bhagwati Municipal General Hospital at Borivali (W) have complained that there were worms in the idlis that they were served on Thursday morning and demanded that action be taken in this regard.

Hospital sources said the incident occurred at around 7 am when the nurses were served breakfast in their canteen. “There are around 80 nurses who are taking training at the nurses training centre located on the ninth floor of the building,” a senior doctor said. They are the ones who have breakfast in the morning before they are sent on their ward duties.

As the nurses were served idlis, one of them noticed worms in them and immediately alerted her colleagues, sources said. “We immediately brought this to the notice of the duty doctor and even showed him a sample of idlis with the worms in them,” a nurse said. Fortunately, the couple of nurses who happened to eat the idlis did not suffer from any medical problem and seemed to be alright.

When queried about this, Dr Avinash Sankhe, senior medical office, confirmed that a complaint has been received regarding worms in the idlis. “We are trying to find out how this happened and will also talk with the contractor who supplies food to the hospital,” he added.

Sources said this is not the first time that there have been complaints about the quality of food supplied to the hospital. “A couple of months ago, the nurses had found a piece of plastic in the food and again this had been reported to the senior doctors. But no action was taken at that time,” she said. This time the matter is far more serious and they hope that action is taken in this regard.