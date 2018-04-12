Mumbai: Worli promenade to be beautified with new palm trees

Mumbai: The Worli civic ward of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planted total 66 tall palm trees on the Worli promenade to beautify the entire stretch with green cover. According to Amol Vasaikar one of the civic official of the ward various residents and also the Advance Locality Management people approached them to plant uniform trees over there.

“Therefore with a common consensus and with the help of a private association the trees have been planted. The plantation project has been taken under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and BMC has not spent a money on it,” said Vasaikar.

Worli is one of the posh area of Mumbai therefore, majority of the people residing over there have demanded from BMC to plant uniform trees to make it look more beautiful. Activist named Godfrey Pimenta applauded BMC for the initiative. Pimenta said, “The trees which have been recently planted are giving refreshing look to the promenade. Also, more such initiative should be taken to make the city beautiful and increase the green cover.”

While Vasaikar added the palm trees have been planted at those tree base of the promenade where the trees which had been planted earlier have died and were empty. Also, many joggers come for a walk at promenade, hence, due care has been taken, the trees planted are tall enough and won’t touch anyones head while walking.

BMC also planning to put LUX Light Emitting Diode (LED) lights on these trees to make the promenade more colorful during evening time. “We are in talks with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) system to provide us the lights over there. Also currently BMC with CSR has planted palm trees on the promenade part and soon to the opposite side of the road also the trees will be planted,” added Vasaikar.

The reason BMC has decided to go in for Palm trees is because prior to this, sparantonia trees were planted along the sea face which did not survive due to heavy winds and salty air.