Mumbai: Workshop on workplace sexual abuse held in Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Mumbai: A workshop on ‘Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013’ was organized on Wednesday by the UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, chaired by the Resident Deputy Collector, Silvassa, Mrs Soumya.

Nearly 200 working women participated in the workshop, including police officials. Chairman of the Complaint Committee for Redressal of Complaints of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees at Workplace, D&NH, Priyanka Kumar too participated in the workshop.

Advocates Hemali Parmar and Vaishali Joshi, who were the guest speakers on the occasion, shared their knowledge on the provisions of the Act and apprised participants of various women’s rights as per the law. The second session of the workshop was an interactive session for women employees, which saw an enthusiastic response from the participants.