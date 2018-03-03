Mumbai: Workers’ union takes BMC to court over faulty biometrics

Mumbai: The workers’ union of civic-run hospitals has filed a writ petition in the industrial court at Bandra challenging the faulty biometric system of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The faulty biometrics came to light after the workers got a shock when many of them either got no salary or a paltry few hundreds on Thursday. Prakash Devidas, President of the Mahanagarpalika Arogya Sevak Karmachari Sanghtna (workers union association) told Free Press Journal, that these massive salary deductions were due to the introduction of the biometric system. Around 70,000 civic employees salaries have been deducted massively, he claimed. Also, many employees attendance have been shown zero especially employees who work in night shifts.

He added civic-run hospitals ward boys, nurses who do night shifts their attendance has not been recorded, as the biometric system only accept attendance of general shift which is between 10.30 am to 5.30 pm. Like for example if a night shift employee comes for thumb print in the evening, the machine shows out-time (going home) and in the morning when it’s his leaving time it records in-time (working). Therefore, the writ petition is filed in court praying that until biometric methodology of attendance is not rectified the workers salaries should not be counted on that basis.

Meanwhile, the civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta in his budget speech on February 2, 2018 claimed corporation saved Rs 30 crore due to the introduction of E-muster system. While Devidas accused commissioner for not giving proper training and implementing the system haphazardly.

He said, “By not giving salaries to the employees the saving have been made, which is wrong. Also, In few days if no immediate solution is been found out than strike will be called. No nurses of civic hospitals will do night shifts, it will be our first phase of strike. Similarly, civic run school teachers, other employees who are on election duty and have not been paid salaries they too will call strike.”