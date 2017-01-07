Mumbai: Workers demand minimum wages and permanent jobs

Mumbai : All India Student Federation (AISF) leader Kanhaiya Kumar, was brought to Mumbai by the New Trade Union Initiative (NTUI) to speak on the state government’s failure in implementing the Minimum Wages Act in Maharashtra on Friday.

The contractual workers of the solid waste management department from several civic bodies of the state are awaiting their minimum wage of Rs 14,000, according to the circular passed by Government of Maharashtra from February 24, 2015 which has not been implemented till date.

Abha Gaikwad, representative of the NTUI, said the strike has nothing to do with the upcoming BMC elections in February. When asked that the minimum wages issue will be a political agenda for other political parties in the upcoming elections, Gaikwad said, “It is not a political issue and we are not focusing on the civic elections. However, we would want a representative in the civic body who can speak on behalf of us. Till now no political party has even approached us or offered to raise our issue.”

Gaikwad added that the workers will be meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on January 10.