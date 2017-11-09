Mumbai: Women’s panel to send notices to those selling liquor with feminine names

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Women Commission (MSWC) said it would send notices to the commercial entities involved in branding, marketing and selling of liquors with feminine names.

The panel is contemplating the move in the backdrop of controversial remarks by Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan. Mahajan, addressing an event organised by a sugar mill in North Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district last week, had suggested that using feminine brand names could boost liquor sale. The BJP leader later apologised for his remarks which had caused an uproar and drew criticism from various quarters.

“It has come to light that liquors are being sold in the market with feminine name. Our commission would be issuing notices to the commercial entities which are engaged in the business of branding, marketing and selling liquors with feminine names,” MSWC chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar told a TV channel. In an editorial in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Tuesday, the Shiv Sena criticised Mahajan over his remarks.