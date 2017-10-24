Mumbai: Women’s commission seeks report from cops about assault on minor girl in Kurla

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) on Monday sought a detailed probe report from Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar in regards to the case of the 16-year-old girl who was molested and thrashed by a man at Kurla after she asked him and his friends not to make noise.

Vijaya Rahatkar, the Chairperson of the MSCW, wrote a letter seeking a thorough report to be submitted to the Commission demanding to know why the accused, Imran Shaikh, was granted bail after being arrested on October 17.

Shaikh was arrested again on Saturday for assault or criminal force (Section 354), outraging modesty of a woman (Section 509) voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means (Section 326) of IPC and sexual assault (Section 8 and12) of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act.

On the fateful day, the girl was on her way to tuition along with a friend. The girl was walking when the boys seated inside a stationary autorickshaw were making loud noise. When she objected to their behaviour, the accused passed lewd comments at her and pelted stones at her. The incident which happened on Tuesday was captured by a CCTV. It also shows the bystanders did not come to her help but merely stood there. The girl suffered a fractured nose.

The women’s commission has also written a letter to the Pune Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report on the action taken in the case of a a two-and-half-year-old girl who was killed after being abducted and sexually assaulted. Vijaya Rahatkar said she would visit Pune and the girl’s family by the end of this month.