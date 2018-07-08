Mumbai woman’s plea in SC set to re-ignite debate on right to abort after 20 weeks

woman had moved Apex court against a Bombay HC order denying her permission to terminate an unwanted pregnancy According to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act (MTP) 1971, a foetus can’t be aborted after 20 weeks of pregnancy

Mumbai : A 20-year-old woman has filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging a Bombay High Court order dated June 19, denying her permission to terminate her 22-week pregnancy. On Monday, the apex court, will deliberate on whether the woman can be allowed to do so, thereby revisiting the issue of a woman’s right to abortion beyond the 20-week limit stipulated in the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act yet again.

In her plea, she has asserted her right to privacy, as accorded to her by the August 2017 judgment of a nine-judge bench of the SC. The petitioner has submitted that being “forced to continue with an unwanted pregnancy”, is tantamount to her losing her right to safeguard the privacy of procreation, motherhood and childbearing.

The high court had ruled that the woman’s pregnancy was over the 20-week ceiling specified by the MTP Act. The petitioner had cited marital discord, her wish to be divorced and pursue a career as the reasons she did not want to continue with the pregnancy. But the court had held that these circumstances did not fall under the scope of the legislation.

“When laws like India’s MTP Act do not provide exceptions to protect the health and welfare of the mother, these laws violate the petitioner’s fundamental right to life, health and dignity under the domestic and international norms,” the petitioner has said. Further, it claims that the MTP Act encourages desperate women to seek unsafe abortions from untrained medical personnel, and “are the third leading cause of maternal death in India and account for 13 per cent of maternal deaths worldwide. Expanding the exceptions allowed under the MTP Act to include protection of maternal health could easily eliminate any of these senseless deaths”.

When the woman approached the Bombay High Court for relief, she was 21.3 weeks pregnant. The court denied her permission on the grounds that her plea did not fulfil the conditions laid down in the MTP Act. “The petitioner is seeking termination of pregnancy based on the cause viz. her matrimonial discord with her husband, her intention to initiate divorce proceedings and to pursue her career and improve her educational qualification. If the aforesaid cause as cited by the petitioner are examined in the light of the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, same not at all recognised to form the basis for accepting the prayer of the petitioner to terminate the pregnancy,” the court ruled.

The high court also referred to the Suchita Srivastava vs Chandigarh Administration case, in which the Supreme Court had expressed that the “right of a woman to have reproduction, the choice is insegregable part of her personal liberty as envisaged under Article 21 of the Constitution.”

In this matter, however, the high court observed that the apex court had also held “that the provisions of 1971 Act can be viewed as putting reasonable restrictions on exercise of reproduction choice of a woman.”

THE CASE & HC JUDGMENT

The Bombay High Court in June 2018 refused to grant a 22-week pregnant woman the right to abort her ‘unwanted’ pregnancy. The 20-year-old woman, who is from the central suburbs, who was suffering domestic violence had come of know of her pregnancy during an ultrasound recommended by a neurologist for her epilepsy treatment. Tragically, according to her advocate, while the woman found out about her pregnancy during the 17th week itself, her husband did not allow her to terminate the pregnancy at that time. By the time she came back to her maternal home and could carry out the termination, the deadline had been crossed. Her husband had refused to use protection and the woman could not take oral contraceptives as it interfered with her antiepileptic drugs. The HC bench maintained that the case didn’t fall under the exemptions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act. While the Act allows termination of upto 20 weeks, it can allow termination beyond that in cases where the foetus has severe abnormality or if there is physical or mental trauma to the mother’s health. However, the bench stated that in this case the foetus didn’t have any ‘deformity’.