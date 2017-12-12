Mumbai: Woman’s body found in pool of blood in Malad high-rise, suicide suspected

Mumbai: On Monday, a 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a high-rise building in suburban Malad. But the Malwani police have yet to confirm if it’s a suicide, the police have registered an ADR (accidental death report) in the case.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Arpita Tiwari, who worked as an anchor, was reportedly in a relationship with Pankaj Jadhav (30) and about to get married. Arpita Tiwari had gone to her boyfriend’s house and that they had a fight on the issue of marriage after which she jumped to her death. Arpita’s boyfriend Pankaj Jadhav (30), an animator by profession, told police that he resides on the 15th floor of Manav Tal building as a paying guest with three other friends. He further added that Arpita had come to his place at 2.30 in the night, after her work, and they five had a small party which went on till 4 am, and after the party got over everyone went to bed.

But, around 7 am, when Pankaj woke up and found that Arpita was not in her bed, he checked the washroom which was locked from inside. He thought that Arpita is inside and went to sleep again. But even after an hour, Arpita didn’t return, and that’s when he thought that something is wrong. He alerted his friends and broke open the bathroom, but Arpita was not there inside, but they found that the glass window of the bathroom was open.

After that Pankaj went down to inform the watchman, and then they started looking for her. At around 9 am, to check, the watchman climbed the narrow place where the AC duct was placed, and found Arpita lying in a pool of blood. Arpita was rushed to the hospital immediately, but she was declared dead on arrival.

Deepak Pathangde, the senior inspector of Malvani police station, told Mumbai Mirror, “We cannot conclude if it is a suicide or not at the moment. We are also checking the CCTV footage to ascertain what had happened. Investigations are on.” The police have also said that it appears that the deceased jumped off the bathroom window and landed on the second floor. The police are also looking if she left any suicide note behind.