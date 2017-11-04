Mumbai: Woman tragically loses her life after falling from local train

Mumbai: In a tragic news, a 26-year-old woman lost her life after falling from a crowded local train. The said incident happened when woman lost her balance from an overcrowded train between Bhandup and Kanjurmarg on Friday during rush hours. On Thursday regarding the similar incident, another women had been found unconscious at Mulund station, and was later also declared dead by doctors.

“After getting information from the station master, we rushed to the spot along with a lady GRP constable. When we reached the spot, the woman was lying between the Up and Down fast tracks in an unconscious state. Nothing was found on her person. It seems her bag had been left in the train. We searched nearby but apart from a few blood stains near the CSMT-bound track, we found nothing suspicious,” said BB Kamble, head constable, GRP, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Kamble rushed the woman to Rajawadi Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival by doctors. Kamble felt she had likely fallen off a crowded train as she was found lying between the two fast tracks with injuries to her head.

Chief CR PRO, Sunil Udasi, said: “One unidentified woman was found lying beside the track in an unconscious state. A motorman of the Asangaon local spotted her and informed the control room, after which, with the GRP’s help, we immediately sent her to Rajawadi Hospital. The accidents and deaths have increased in recent times as this year many people have lost their lives on suburban railway network.

When asked about overcrowding in local trains, he further added: “We are trying our best to address the overcrowding issue. Recently Central Railways introduced 18 new services, including two local services. CR also tried to give some more space, especially for women, during peak hours by dedicating three compartments (near the guard compartment) for women on the 8.45 am local from Badlapur to CSMT, and on the 8.10 am local from Titwala to CSMT. These services have started from November 1.”