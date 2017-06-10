Mumbai: Woman threw acid on ex-boyfriend for not responding to calls

Mumbai: The woman who threw acid on her ex-boyfriend arrested was arrested on Friday at Goregaon in Mumbai. According to the cops, the woman was enraged that the victim was not answering her calls. The shocking incident took place at Goregaon railways station at around 6 pm on Thursday.

Meera Sharma (25), a resident of Nallasopara had attacked Omsingh Solanki (26) with acid which was stored in the small bottle. Solanki sustained injured to his face and both hands. According to The Hindu, an officer dealing with the case said, “According to our inquiries so far, Sharma had been trying to call Solanki since several days to convince him to reunite with her. On Thursday, she went to the store where he worked, and they began arguing. All of a sudden, she threw acid at him from a small bottle.”

Sharma was prevented from fleeing the spot by eyewitnesses, who also took the victim to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon. “Sharma was taken to the police station but allowed to leave after being issued a notice, as she could not be detained after sunset. She came to the police station on Friday morning and after questioning her, we arrested her in the afternoon,” the officer added.

An FIR against Sharma has been lodged at Goregaon police station. The accused has been charged with voluntarily causing injury using acid under the IPC. Sharma and Solanki were in relationship, which was ended recently. Sharma is unemployed and Solanki is working as salesman in a store at Goregaon railway station.