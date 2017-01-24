Mumbai: Woman stabs neighbour for getting her arrested in a robbery case

Mumbai: A 36-year-old woman was stabbed by her neighbour on Sunday night for getting him arrested in a previous theft case at her residence at Antop hill.

Fahil Nasir Fakir (18), a history-sheeter has been booked for stabbing his neighbour Chand Banu Noormohammed Fakir on her chest and stomach with a knife. The incident took place at a slum at Sector number 2 at Lalbhatti Kismat nagar slum at Bangalipura.

Fahil was arrested in August last year for a theft of Rs. 20,000 at Chand Banu’s residence. Previously, cases of robbery and house-breaking thefts have been registered against him at Wadala, Antop Hill and Mulund police stations. He was later released on bail.

“Fahil had a grudge against me since the time he was arrested in a robbery case at my residence in August 2016.He suddenly approached me from behind and started abusing me while I was on my way to a grocery store at Lalbhatti Kismat Nagar. Suddenly, he removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed me with a knife on the right side near my stomach and slashed my right hand. ”as per Chand Banu’s statement recorded by the police.

Chand Banu is in a state of shock and pain. She has been grievously injured and was immediately rushed to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital at Sion where she is presently undergoing medical treatment.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Mustaq Khan, a neighbour of Chandbanu said, “Fahil has brought a bad name to our locality. He should be severely punished so that it is a lesson for others like him. He has been arrested earlier too but from the crime he has committed, it seems there is no remorse in him.”