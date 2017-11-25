Mumbai: Woman quota increased in Central Railway line, making space for 1,700 more women

Mumbai: Central Railway line in Mumbai has something to cheer for, as the new suburban railway timetable comes into effect. The new timetable has increased the number of trains dedicated to women. The total number of trains for women has now increased to four entire trains and 20 services with three dedicated coaches during peak hours. This is in addition to three first and second-class ladies coach each in all trains.

According to a report in Mid-day, the new timetable will enable more 1,700 women commuters to travel during the peak hours. A 12-car train usually has 25 pc capacity for women. With the addition of three dedicated coaches, the capacity goes up to 42 per cent during the peak hour traffic.

“Converting an entire train into a ladies special makes no sense, as that will leave one train less for general passengers, and also it will not be patronised that heavily. So what we have done is reserved three compartments only for ladies, which helps us serve the purpose. The pattern of commuters during peak hours has been studied and accordingly, six coaches in two trains have been dedicated to ladies,” said a senior divisional officer to Mid-day

This year, the ladies special trains will complete 25 years on Central line. These trains were introduced in 1992 and, as time went on, these services were increased. There was a hike in the number of women commuters travelling to the southern side of the city because of the increase in industrial and commercial growth in the southern side of the city.