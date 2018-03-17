Mumbai: Woman PSI assaulted by 4 women in local train for refusing to show first-class ticket

Well, the assault cases in local trains is on the rise in Mumbai, another such incident took place where a woman PSI was beaten up by four women commuters, on Friday. The PSI has alleged that a group of four commuters assaulted her for refusing to show them her first-class ticket.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the incident took place when PSI Shama Sayyad (33) — who is currently posted at web cell of Mumbai police commissionerate– boarded the first-class coach of a CSMT local from Titwala station. Later when the train reached a station, a group of women entered the compartment, and one of the women demanded Sayyad’s ticket and said that she wanted to check her ticket due to many people get in the first class without having a first-class ticket.

Sayyad in her complaint said that “I reacted and asked them who they were to check my pass. The woman said she was the Ticket Checker. Then three more women joined her in the argument, and they snatched my bag and mobile phone. When I got up to take my phone and bag back, they sat on my seat,” reported the leading daily.

The heated argument later turned into a fight and led to a fist fight between the woman PSI and the attackers. Later one of them got down at Kurla, and another at Dadar station. Later when Sayyad got her bag and phone back, she called Government Railway Police (GRP) control room and reported the incident. When the train reached CSMT, GRP officials reached the compartment where the incident took place and took the remaining two assaulters and Sayyad to the GRP post. The two women whom the GRP officials took with them were identified as Sneha Tahir Shaikh (33) and Harsha Chag (25). The GRP officials are now trying to identify two other women who assaulted Sayyad.

SD Shinde, senior inspector with the CSMT GRP, told Mid-Day, “Based on Sayyad’s complaint, we booked the two women under Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code. Since the incident took place under the Kalyan GRP’s jurisdiction, the case has been transferred to them. The accused have also been handed over to them for further course of action.”