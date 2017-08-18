Mumbai: Woman journo chased by bikers in Andheri, police makes sure she’s safe

Mumbai: A 25-year-old journalist Asira Tarannum was chased by two men on a bike in Andheri on Wednesday. Asira Tarannum boarded a rickshaw from Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri, after which two men started riding their scooter next to the rickshaw. The two men made lewd gestures at her and also suggested that she should accompany them. She threatened to go to the police but they still continued to chase her.

2 boys on a dio number 5994, chased my rick from Chitrakoot grounds in Andheri to Juhu circle. Anyone who knows these guys (1/2) pic.twitter.com/iDEd4Ztmwe — Asira (@Asira_Tarannum) August 17, 2017



“They were constantly trying to stop my auto. I clicked their photo and called 100… I immediately received a call back from the police,” said Tarannum to Hindustan Times. She also said that the duo didn’t appear to be drunk.

Mumbai police control room directed her to take a route towards the next police checkpoint. After spotting a nakabandi near Juhu Circle, the duo decided to change the route and fled towards Ville Parle.

“The police called me thrice to check if I had reached home safely. A lot of times, women do not speak about such issues and that is why these people go scot-free,” said Tarannum to Hindustan Times. The police have registered a case against the unidentified duo under Section 354d (stalking) of the IPC.