Mumbai: Woman gets groped after giving shelter to a man under her umbrella

Mumbai: The ‘MeToo’ hashtag campaign on social media has given voice to millions to share on social media about their harrowing experience of sexual abuse they have endured but the problem still persists.

A 41-year-old woman of Andheri shared her bitter experience on social media after she was molested by an unknown person, whom she helped by giving shelter under her umbrella as it was raining in the city. The Juhu police have registered molestation case against unknown person and searching for the accused based on the details given by the complainant.

The woman told the Free Press Journal that the man was wearing a maroon shirt and dark colour trouser. He approached her for help in a polite and decent tone. She could not see his face as the street lights were switched off at 6:30 am on SV Road, Andheri and Lalloobhai Park.

“I was walking to the gym with an umbrella. A young man all drenched came in from behind and asked if I would be kind enough to drop him a little ahead. Since I had a large umbrella I agreed. My gym was just a few buildings away from there. We walked a few paces and he tried to take hold of the umbrella. I thought it was weird because he wasn’t too tall. A little taller than me. I refused to give it to him,” she said.

She further added that Mumbai police was quick to revert after she complained about the incident on her social media where she tagged Mumbai police as well as BJP MLA Amit Satam. A team of three officers including women police constable from Juhu police station visited her house in the evening and recorded her statement before registering the First Information Report (FIR).

“We have registered the case under section 354 of Indian Penal Code and scrutinising the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) camera of the stretch where the incident took place to search for the accused,” Sunil Ghosalkar, senior inspector of Juhu police station told the Free Press Journal. A police team also visited the spot to recreate the crime scene.