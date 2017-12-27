Mumbai: Woman doctor found dead in her flat

Mumbai: A 45-year-old woman doctor was found dead in her flat in the western suburb of Amboli, police said today. A case of accidental death has been registered in this connection, police said. Dr Poonam Satpute, a gynaecologist, was found dead in the second floor flat at Karamveer Apartment in RTO Lane in Amboli area last night, senior inspector of Amboli police station, Bhaskar Gaikwad, said.

“Dr Satpute stayed alone in the flat and the incident came to light last night when her neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from her residence and then informed the police,” he said. Police rushed to the spot and broke open the door, where they found the doctor’s body, which had started decomposing, Gaikwad added.

According to the officer, Dr Satpute was a diabetic. The body was taken to a state-run hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted, he said. “A case of accidental death has been registered after the post-mortem confirmed that it was a natural death,” he said. Police have informed her husband and son, who stay in Chennai and also her parents. Further investigation into the case is on, Gaikwad said.