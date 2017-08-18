Mumbai: Woman dies in train accident, but saves four lives as family donates organs

A kind gesture from a family, who lost a 45-year-old member in a train accident, saw four lives being saved. According to a report in Hindustan Times, 45-year-old Shobha Chavan’s body was donated by her family to save lives of four in Vashi.

PK Sashanker, administrator of MGM hospital, told Hindustan Times, “Tukaram Chavan, her husband and close relatives, said they wanted to save other patients, who were on dialysis, had end-stage kidney diseases, had liver ailments and cardiac diseases. The hospital management then proceeded to complete the protocol for cadaver organ transplant programme without losing any time.”

Shobha Chavan’s one kidney was donated to a patient in MGM hospital itself, while the other was given to a patient in Jaslok hospital. Her liver was sent to Wockhard Hospital. And her heart was donated to a patient who is undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Mulund. With the help of police and RTO authorities of Navi Mumbai and Mumbai police, the hospital transported the heart early morning around 7.30 am by creating a green corridor.

The accident:

The 45-year-old, Shobha Chavan, was resident of Shivprerna chawl in Mankhurd, and homemaker. On Monday, while crossing the tracks between Sanpada and Vashi railway stations she was hit by a train, and was rushed to MGM New Bombay Hospital. Due to the accident, she suffered major head injury and multiple fractures, but on Wednesday she was declared brain dead.