Mumbai: Woman dies after bike hits pothole during heavy rains, incident caught on CCTV  

Mumbai: Heavy rains in Mumbai led to a death of woman in Thane district when she was thrown off a bike and came under a bus on Sunday. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV camera of a nearby shop. The woman was thrown off the bike on which she was with a family member, and was crushed to death after she came under a bus.

The woman, identified as Manisha Bhoir, works in a school in Kalyan. On Sunday evening, she was going home with a family member. In the video, Bhoir is seen riding pillion and was holding an umbrella to protect herseff and the rider from the rain. Suddenly, the bike lost its balance when it went over a pothole and Bhoir and her co-rider fell to their right side.

At the same time, the rear wheels of the speeding bus ran over Bhoir. As her relatives and nearby people went to pull her out, the bus moved forward and crushed Bhoir, killing her on the spot. The incident happened at the Shivaji Chowk road in Kalyan. Continuous rain from Saturday in Kalyan and Mumbai created a huge problem for people on Sunday. Roads and railway tracks were waterlogged and many areas in Kalyan and Thane were flooded.