Mumbai: Woman arrested for defaming estranged lover’s sister on Facebook
Mumbai: Ditched by her lover with whom she had been in relationship for the last eight years, a 22-year-old woman allegedly created obscene social media profiles of his sister to avenge the refusal, police said. The woman, identified as Aarti Jadhav, was nabbed today.
According to a crime branch official, Jadhav has confessed to creating fake profiles that were used to send friend requests to the friends and relatives of the other woman. “Jadhav created four fake Facebook accounts between May and June this year and posted the picture of the sister of her estranged lover, besides obscene videos. She also posted the mobile number of the victim who was flooded with calls during the period,” he said, adding that a complaint was subsequently lodged by the victim with the Vile Parle police station.
Jadhav was taken into custody today and was handed over to Vile Parle police for further investigation. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that she committed the crime to avenge her lover who had married another woman recently, the official said.
According to the official, the accused also harbored a grudge against the victim since the two had fought on some issue in the past. Jadhav has been booked under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC besides under IT Act, he added.
