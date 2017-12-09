Mumbai: Winter session of Maharashtra legislature to start from December 11

Nagpur: Over a dozen new bills are likely to be tabled in the both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature in the winter session beginning here from December 11.

The opposition parties are expected to corner the BJP-led government on a host of issues, including the farm loan waiver. The session in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, will go on for two weeks.State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat has already issued the schedule for the winter session.

“Our government will table 13 new bills in both the Houses during the two weeks of the legislature starting on December 11. Besides, 11 ordinances are also going to be tabled for approval,” Bapat said.

The Shiv Sena is part of the BJP-led ruling coalition, while the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP are the main opposition parties.

Ahead of the session, the BJP received a boost when its candidate won a bypoll to the legislative council with more votes than the numbers in favour of the ruling coalition, indicating a crack in the opposition ranks. Prasad Lad won 209 votes when the combined BJP-Shiv Sena tally of MLAs was 184 in the 288-member Lower House.

It clearly means Lad got 25 additional votes from the opposition parties, presumably from the Congress, the NCP and also smaller parties and independents. The members of the Assembly formed the electorate college for the vacant seat in the Upper House.