Mumbai: Will quit if Nannar refinery is forced, says Subhash Desai

Mumbai: Subhash Desai, minister of industries who had on Monday stated his stand against Nannar petrochemical project in assembly on Monday, has informed the Upper House that he will quit from the Devendra Fadnavis led cabinet if the project will be forced on locals.

Desai, in a reply to calling attention notice moved by Husnabano Khalife of Congress said, “The Central and State government sponsored Green Field Refinery at Nannar in Rajapur taluka will not be forced on the locals if there is no consent form the locals.”

Desai said, “The government will not allow injustice to be done on the local population of the 25 villages in Konkan region. If the project is forced on the local population then he would quit as minister and instead standby in support of the people.” Desai stated the local people have opposed conducting survey for land acquisition and hence the same has been stopped.