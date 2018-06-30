Mumbai: Will Metro work violate citizens’ right to life, Bombay HC wants government to clarify

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday said the residents of South Mumbai will have to ‘suffer’ for 18 months continuously, if the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) is allowed to work day and night (24×7) for its Metro III line. The court has accordingly asked the government to spell out if its work during the night will violate the fundamental right to life (right to live in a pollution-free environment) of the citizens.

A division bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Riyaz Chagla directed the Maharashtra government and the MMRCL to file an affidavit and list down the ‘safeguards’ it propose to provide for citizens to cope with their sufferings.

Justice Oka said, “The right to live in a pollution-free environment is the fundamental right of a citizen, under article 21 of the Constitution of India. The work that you propose to carry out during the night hours, is admittedly going to create enormous noise and because of all this, it is the citizens, who are ultimately going to suffer for 18 months.”

“In such a scenario, we want the government to satisfy us that this work will not violate the right to life of citizens. This is because a person has the right to say no to noise pollution,” Justice Oka observed.

During the course of the hearing, the judges noted the MMRCL has not provided any safeguard or mechanism for the citizens to voice their grievances.

Justice Oka said, “You (government) want to work during the night but have you thought of the citizens. What if noise is created continuously on a given night? Have you provided any forum or mechanism like a WhatsApp number for the citizens to lodge complaints of noise pollution?”

“You have not specified as to what standards will be maintained during the work. Also, there is no clarification of who will be regulating the work of the contractor. We want clarifications on all these aspects,” the bench said. Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, meanwhile, informed the bench that the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000 (which bars construction work during night) will not be applicable to the government and also to the work of MMRCL during night hours. He said, “We will try to mitigate the noise. We will also not contribute (through our work) to the existing noise pollution by making additional noise.”

At this, Justice Oka remarked, “We are not saying to stop the work but isn’t it the responsibility of the government to provide some safeguards or mechanism to help the citizens to cope with the noise. You being a state cannot have such a stand.”

The judges have posted the matter for hearing on Monday asking the government to file an affidavit and specify how it would maintain noise decibel levels.