Mumbai: When big blaze gutted government event

Mumbai: The year 2016 witnessed many incidents of minor as well as major fires in the city. The flames of these fires are still present in the form of the destruction that they caused.

One of the biggest fires was the Make in India Fire in Girgaum Chowpatty, which broke out in February. This incident had not only resulted in huge destruction of property but had also embarrassed the Maharashtra government as the Make in India event was considered as the government’s dream project.

After the approval from the Supreme Court, the Maharashtra government organised the cultural programme worth Rs 4 crore which was designed by Nitin Chandrakant Desai and the entire event was managed by Wizcraft. The prominent personalities like chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Subhash Desai and minister from his cabinet, Bollywood celebrity like Amitabh Bachan and writer Prasoon Joshi had attended the event.

The fire broke out during the programme and the cause of fire is said to be short circuit under the stage; however, it spread very fast and engulfed the entire stage. Moreover, no casualties were reported yet.

Another such massive fire had broken out in the Metro House building in Colaba. Though this fire didn’t claim any life but yes it destroyed the entire ground plus three structures.

A major human tragedy was averted in June this year when a massive fire broke out at the crowded, century-old Metro House on Colaba Causeway that is most well-known for housing Cafe Mondegar.Initial reports said all the people in the building that has four guesthouses, residences and several offices were evacuated safely and only two who were trapped had to be rescued.

The smoke choked the usually bustling shopping area in Colaba and forced popular shops like Metro Shoes and Habit, hawkers, popular bars and eateries like Mondegar, McDonald’s, The Bar Stock Exchange, Le 15 Cafe, etc to down shutters as up to 15 fire tenders were rushed in to control the blaze.

A group of Sudanese students and their families who were staying at a lodge in Metro House had lost all their belongings and were arguing with cops to be allowed in to retrieve the remains.

Interestingly, three months after a fire gutted two floors of the four-storey Metro House in Colaba, a report has declared the building safe and stable. The tenants of ‘B’ and ‘C’ wings, which include the popular eatery McDonald’s, Metro Plaza as well as other shops, will now be able to begin repair work and reoccupy the building after taking prior permissions from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building on June 2 and the cause was ascertained to be a short circuit in a godown storing shoes in the building. Even though no injuries were reported, it took at least 20 hours to completely douse the fire. The report was prepared by Raje Structural Consultants.

Timeline

June 2: A massive fire breaks out in the Metro House building in Colaba.

Feb 14: Make in India event fire in Girgaum Chowpatty