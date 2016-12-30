Mumbai: When a terror scare shook Uran

Timeline:

September 22: Security was bumped up in and around Mumbai after two students of Uran Education Society reportedly spotted six masked men wearing pathani suits, carrying backpacks and weapons.

September 26: Schools reopened amid increased security arrangements in and around school premises

“There is a huge security gap in the coastal belt. Vashine, Khopate, Aaware, Govathane, Dighode, Borkhar, etc are sea-facing hamlets situated beyond the 15-20km radius of Uran police station. Hardly any police officials are seen in these areas,” police Mitra told The Free Press Journal

Mumbai: Mumbai and its adjoining areas were put on high alert after two school-going children of Uran Education Society reportedly spotted six masked men donning pathani suits, carrying backpacks and armed with deadly weapons in Uran area of Raigad district on September 22.

In a bid to avoid any untoward incident, the local authority passed an order to shut down all the local schools in and around Uran, which is hardly 50 kilometres from Mumbai. All the top police machinery, naval forces as well as security agencies were in a tizzy.

Immediately the teams of National Security Guard, Maharashtra ATS, NSG Commandoes, Force One, Crime Branch sleuths were jointly deployed in a combing operation in Uran, where vital installations like ONGC, Naval base, etc. are hardly few metres away. The Indian Navy immediately pressed its various Sea King helicopters to locate the suspected persons but no such person was sighted in the area. After sanitising its area, Indian Navy stopped search operation but maintained close liaison with local police as well as other agencies in case emergency.

Local residents got scared as all the houses were thoroughly checked by the security forces. The under construction buildings were searched thoroughly searched by the forces.

An elaborate security arrangement was made in and around most crowded places like The Gateway of India, Colaba, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, etc. The security was also fortified at airports, railway station and major the religious places like Siddhivinayak, Mahalaxmi temples, Haji Ali, etc. Also, the coastal security too was beefed up.

The situation was so tensed that sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads were actively searching the local trains, which is the lifeline in Mumbai.

The issue became so sensitive that the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was constantly monitoring the situation from Delhi.

Though no such suspect has yet been caught despite massive search carried out by multiple agencies yet the school authority said that both the students have maintained their consistency.